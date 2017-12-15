Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LIGONIER (KDKA) — Some charges have been dropped against an alleged police impersonator in Champion.

Rick McMillen, 57, was charged with impersonating a police officer and some other counts. Friday was supposed to be his preliminary hearing in Ligonier, but some things changed and while some charges were dropped, McMillen will still pay a significant fine.

McMillen came out of District Justice Denise Thiel’s office relieved that he wasn’t facing charges of impersonating a police officer and displaying “emergency lights.”

“It’s all taken care of,” McMillen said.

Back in October, McMillen was cited for illegally using “emergency lights” in his parked Chevy Cavalier. McMillen allegedly parked his car on the berm and turned on the lights when he saw someone he thought was speeding past his home on County Line Road in Champion.

McMillen blamed speeders for hitting deer, which then decayed, filling the air with a disgusting stench. Drivers thought it was peculiar an older model Chevy Cavalier was being used for a speed trap and called troopers. McMillen admitted to everything, but Friday, all charges were withdrawn.

Instead, McMillen faces a summary count of displaying improper lights.

“Yeah, they dropped all charges. Like a speeding ticket,” McMillen said.

But an expensive one. McMillen will shell out about $600 in fines. McMillen still believes what he did wasn’t a big deal. He says he’s learned his lesson, but he says drivers on County Line Road haven’t learned a thing.

“Wish they’d slow down. They need something up there. They don’t have enough cops,” McMillen said.