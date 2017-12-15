WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Hundreds of Duquesne Light customers in the Mon Valley lost power early Friday morning after a transformer explosion.

Crews were called to the 200 block of Martin Street in West Mifflin shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Duquesne Light’s website showed more than 800 customers without power at the peak of the outage.

It was not clear exactly when service will be restored. A call to Duquesne Light’s media representative was not immediately returned.

One truck could be seen working on the transformer around 3 a.m.

