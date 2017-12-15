Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some devoted “sneakerheads” are spending the night outside in Downtown Pittsburgh to be among the first to get their hands on new shoes Saturday morning.
Folks were lined up outside Villa Shoes as early as 5:30 p.m. Friday to guarantee they’re able to purchase a pair of the new “Yeezy Blue Tint” shoes from Kanye West’s Adidas line.
Temperatures were expected to reach lows of 24 degrees overnight, but the devoted fans said it was worth it.
“It’s a culture. I own every pair of Yeezys,” sneaker fan Neal Sims said. “I haven’t had to go to this extent in previous times, but I am willing to do it for my culture.”
Each pair will cost $220, but they’re expected to cost more on sites like eBay.