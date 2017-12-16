Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — CJ Massinburg scored 23 points and led six players into double-figure scoring as Buffalo knocked off Robert Morris 86-70 on Saturday afternoon.

Massinburg, who came in averaging 19.7 points per game, was 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 4 from distance, and 8 of 10 from the line.

Davonta Jordan drilled a 3-pointer to spark a 10-0 run by the Bulls midway through the first half that gave them a 29-16 lead that turned into a 46-30 advantage at intermission.

Jordan finished with 13 points and Jeremy Harris added 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Dachon Burke scored 18 points to lead the Colonials (6-5) and Koby Thomas added another 13.

The Bulls (7-3) added redshirt-freshman quarterback Dominic Johnson to the roster and the former two-sport high school star made his debut last week against Central Penn.

Buffalo now goes on the road to face Syracuse and No. 9 Texas A&M.

