CARROLL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Monongahela woman was killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on State Route 837, south of Donora Road, in Carroll Township.

carroll township fatal crash 2 Monongahela Woman Killed In Head On Crash

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

According to the coroner’s office, 55-year-old Laura L. Erickson, of Monongahela, was driving northbound on Route 837 when a vehicle travelling southbound crashed into Erickson’s car head-on.

Erickson was pronounced dead just before 2:30 a.m.

carroll township fatal crash 3 Monongahela Woman Killed In Head On Crash

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

No one else was in the vehicle with Erickson.

The condition of the other driver is unknown.

Carroll Township Police are investigating.

