CARROLL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Monongahela woman was killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning.
It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on State Route 837, south of Donora Road, in Carroll Township.
According to the coroner’s office, 55-year-old Laura L. Erickson, of Monongahela, was driving northbound on Route 837 when a vehicle travelling southbound crashed into Erickson’s car head-on.
Erickson was pronounced dead just before 2:30 a.m.
No one else was in the vehicle with Erickson.
The condition of the other driver is unknown.
Carroll Township Police are investigating.
