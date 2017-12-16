WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after police found suspected heroin and crack cocaine at a New Castle apartment Friday.

Officers were at an apartment in the 200 block of East Leasure Avenue to serve a felony arrest warrant.

Police say while they were searching for the suspect in the apartment, they saw numerous lottery ticket folds containing heroin and smelled marijuana.

new castle davon montral johnson Police Find Suspected Heroin, Crack Cocaine At New Castle Apartment

(Photo Credit: New Castle Police Department/Facebook)

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found a number of plastic baggies and lottery folds containing suspected heroin, suspected cocaine and suspected crack cocaine. They also found one baggy containing marijuana.

In addition to the drugs, police found $1,885 in cash, a digital weigh scale and a handgun with seven live rounds and one round in the chamber.

Police say Davon Montral Johnson is facing several drug charges, including possession with intent to deliver.

