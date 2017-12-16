Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after police found suspected heroin and crack cocaine at a New Castle apartment Friday.
Officers were at an apartment in the 200 block of East Leasure Avenue to serve a felony arrest warrant.
Police say while they were searching for the suspect in the apartment, they saw numerous lottery ticket folds containing heroin and smelled marijuana.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers found a number of plastic baggies and lottery folds containing suspected heroin, suspected cocaine and suspected crack cocaine. They also found one baggy containing marijuana.
In addition to the drugs, police found $1,885 in cash, a digital weigh scale and a handgun with seven live rounds and one round in the chamber.
Police say Davon Montral Johnson is facing several drug charges, including possession with intent to deliver.