Libby

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Libby is a beautiful Netherland Dwarf who came to Animal Friends as a stray. Although we do not know her story, it is clear that she enjoys being around people. Libby is the perfect balance of sweet and sassy, sharing her sweet side when she wishes while occasionally giving a gentle reminder that she’s an independent girl. She would prefer to be the only rabbit in your home because she wants all of the attention to herself! Because of her boisterous personality, Libby would be a better fit for a home with rabbit experience and older children. If this lively girl sounds like the right one for you, come and meet Libby today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Paige

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hello! I’m Paige — a feline with it all — super personality, great looks, and I get along with other cats. The only thing I don’t have is a forever home. In fact, many people are surprised that I have been waiting almost a year for my family! Please come and meet me. I am usually one of the greeters at the door of the cat room! For more info or to meet Paige, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Paige, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Snuggles & Sassy

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Small dogs tend to get adopted quickly when in a shelter, but these two girls have been with us since August. Snuggles and Sassy (along with Sassy’s brother Gunner) all came from the same home, but were unfortunately not able to stay there.

Sassy is 14-years-old, and Snuggles is 7 (if not older). Both dogs seem to have some difficulties hearing, but Snuggles is almost completely blind (although she can detect shapes).

Since they have been in our care, Sassy and Snuggles have stayed together the entire time. They seem more comfortable when they are together and they always snuggle up to each other when going to sleep.

We just want to see these little ladies out of the kennel and into a home where they can live out their remaining years. It is not a requirement of adoption to adopt both together, but we would like to see that happen if possible. They are sweet dogs and deserve so much more than what we can give them.

If you are interested in Snuggles, Sassy, or even Gunner do not hesitate to contact Animal Protectors! We are hoping that they won’t have to spend their holiday in the kennel.

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

