PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fans say that former Pittsburgh Penguins player and current Pens owner Mario Lemieux is responsible for the “Greatest Moment In NHL History.”

In honor of the NHL’s 100th anniversary, the NHL posted an online bracket in October, pitting 64 of the greatest moments in the League’s history against each other. Fans could vote starting in October.

The moment that ended up on top — a 1988 Penguins game where Lemieux became the first player to score goals five different ways in one game.

Lemieux’s goals beat out Bobby Orr’s overtime goal to win the Stanley Cup for the Boston Bruins in 1970.

The winning moment was announced during the Scotiabank 2017 NHL100 Classic at Lansdowne Park on Saturday.

Meanwhile during the Montreal vs. Ottawa game… Guy Lafleur, Mario Lemieux's hockey hero, just presented #66 with a painting for his #NHLGreatestMoments achievement. pic.twitter.com/SNnjt9Czaa — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 17, 2017

A few other Penguins moments made it onto the bracket, including this year’s Stanley Cup win when the Penguins became the first repeat champions since 1998, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin’s playoff hat tricks in 2009, and the 2006 moment when Crosby became the youngest NHL player to have a 100-point season at age 18.