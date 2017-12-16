WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
GNADENHUTTEN, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio school district has announced that its high school will be closed Monday after a student died from what health officials say is a probable case of bacterial meningitis.

The Indian Valley Local Schools in Tuscarawas County sent a letter to parents Saturday that said the student’s bus, a school restroom, and other surfaces inside the school will be sanitized. The student hasn’t been identified.

The Tuscarawas County Health Department in a statement on its website said officials learned Friday that a student had died from a probable case of meningitis.

The health department says symptoms of bacterial meningitis can appear quickly and progress rapidly. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, and a stiff neck.

The health department is contacting anyone who recently came in close contact with the student.

