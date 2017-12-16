Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH SHORE (KDKA) — We all know Steelers fans love to party and at Tequila Cowboy on the North Shore, that’s what they did.

“We love them New York. Love them all over. Steelers unite, Steeler Nation, love you guys, dilly dilly!” said Steelers fan Andrew Garcia.

Steelers Nation Unite held a pregame party at Tequila Cowboy for the fans. They even got the chance to meet some former players like Charlie Batch and Shaun Suisham.

“This is unbelievable. A lot of people from out of town that are here. It’s an unbelievable experience. I’m just like wow,” said Charlie Batch.

“All the way from California,” said Steelers fan Carla Cervantes. “Got tunnel seats so I’ll be right there. Hopefully see Big Ben, AB, Bell, everybody come out of the tunnel.”

“I’ve been to Pittsburgh 12 or 13 times. They’ve never lost when I’ve been in town,” said Steelers fan Billy O’Connor.

But Patriots fans aren’t holding back!

“It’s gonna determine the playoffs. I want home field advantage. I mean Brady might be hurt kind of but I think Ben Roethlisberger ain’t got anything on him,” said Patriots fan Scotty Davis.

For one family, it’s a house divided.

Amy Wadas: “I see you have a Tom Brady jersey.”

Mauren Ondek: “Yes I do!”

Wadas: “How do you guys live in the same house?”

Ondek: “It’s hard. This is the sickness and in health. This is the sickness part.”

“So now I’m starting to understand why people really like football. It’s the tailgating, the excitement, anticipation of the game. Something I was never part of until two years ago,” said Shaun Suisham.

Parking lots open to fans at 11:30 Sunday morning.

All gates will open at 2:30 p.m.

There a lot of free activities taking place near Stage AE and along Art Rooney Avenue before the game.