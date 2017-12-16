Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after allegedly punching a pregnant woman in the face.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre.
According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, a 30-year-old pregnant woman told officers that 39-year-old Jeffrey Taylor punched her in the face with a closed fist and locked her out of her house in frigid temperatures.
Police say the woman had a discolored eye, as well as bruising and a bite mark on her face.
Taylor was sent to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for arraignment on a simple assault charge.