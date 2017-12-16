WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, Pregnant Woman, Simple Assault, Wilkes-Barre

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania man was taken into custody early Saturday morning after allegedly punching a pregnant woman in the face.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, a 30-year-old pregnant woman told officers that 39-year-old Jeffrey Taylor punched her in the face with a closed fist and locked her out of her house in frigid temperatures.

Police say the woman had a discolored eye, as well as bruising and a bite mark on her face.

Taylor was sent to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for arraignment on a simple assault charge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch