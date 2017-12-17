Filed Under:Babcock Boulevard, Local TV, Pedestrian Hit By Car, Ross Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A driver took off after hitting a pedestrian in Ross Township on Sunday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 2260 block of Babcock Boulevard.

Sources tell KDKA that a man was struck by a vehicle while he was crossing the street near Shenanigans Bar & Grille. The vehicle then took off.

The pedestrian was sent to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Babcock Boulevard is shut down near Park Place and Thompson Run Road.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch