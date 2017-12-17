Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A driver took off after hitting a pedestrian in Ross Township on Sunday evening.
It happened around 7 p.m. in the 2260 block of Babcock Boulevard.
Sources tell KDKA that a man was struck by a vehicle while he was crossing the street near Shenanigans Bar & Grille. The vehicle then took off.
The pedestrian was sent to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
Babcock Boulevard is shut down near Park Place and Thompson Run Road.
