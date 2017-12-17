Filed Under:Cutting Firewood, Firewood

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ARMAGH, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man cutting firewood near his Pennsylvania home died after he was pinned under a fallen tree.

The Indiana Gazette reports that emergency dispatchers in Indiana County were dispatched to East Wheatfield Township at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tom Fry, chief of the Armagh & East Wheatfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, said the man was cutting firewood in the dark, and a 30- to 40-foot tree that was about a foot in diameter fell across his shoulders and pinned him to the ground.

Fry said someone at the man’s home heard his chain saw stop, went out to c heck on him and called 911.

Firefighters cut the fallen tree apart and got it off the man, but he had died. The man name wasn’t immediately released.

___

Information from: The Indiana Gazette, http://www.indianagazette.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch