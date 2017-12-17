Filed Under:Heinz Field, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A record-breaking crowd was at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New England Patriots.

Burt Lauten, the Pittsburgh Steelers director of communications, tweeted that 68,574 people were in attendance, setting an all-time attendance record for home games.

The previous record was set just last year at the Steelers-Cowboys game on Nov. 13, 2016. Lauten says 67,737 people were in attendance at that game.

The Steelers’ own Ryan Shazier was among those in attendance at the game. Shazier had been in the hospital since sustaining a spine injury during a game against the Bengals on Dec. 4.

The Steelers ended up losing the game 27-24.

