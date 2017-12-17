Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BALDWIN (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who shot and killed someone in Baldwin late Sunday morning.

Officers and paramedics were sent to the 900 block of Angelo Drive just before noon for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, first responders found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office has identified the victim as 21-year-old James Frederick Hines, of Clairton.

Police have identified 33-year-old James Darnel King as the shooter, and they have secured a warrant for his arrest.

King is from the North Side area and was last seen driving a tan 2008 Hyundai sedan with a license plate JNB-7404. He is described as a black man, approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall and 160 pounds. He wears glasses.

Anyone who sees King or has information on his whereabouts should call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

King is facing charges of homicide, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence and weapons charges.