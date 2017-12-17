Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued to a few sections of Pittsburgh due to a water main break that happened Sunday morning.

The boil water advisory affects about 7,000 homes in the following areas:

Bloomfield

Central Lawrenceville

East Liberty

Friendship

Garfield

Highland Park

Morningside

Shadyside

The advisory comes after a major water main break that happened at Centre Avenue and South Negley Avenue. The break caused low and no water pressure for customers in the area.

Meghan Schiller’s Report:

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority says they are issuing a precautionary boil water advisory because a decrease in water pressure can allow contaminants to enter the drinking water. Tests are being conducted to verify the water is safe to drink.

A map of the affected areas can be found here: http://arcg.is/2B3AkOs

Anyone who lost water service due to the water main break is encouraged to follow the flush and boil water advisory as a precaution.

Water should be boiled before drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth or use in food preparation. If you don’t know if you have lead water pipes or solder, you should run tap water for at least one minute before boiling it.

The PWSA says to follow these instructions:

Boil tap water vigorously for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking (the minute starts when the water begins to bubble). This includes water used for brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods, preparation of drinks, and water for pets. Wait for the water to cool before using it, or store it in the refrigerator in a clean container.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

Robert Weimar, PWSA interim executive director, issued a statement apologizing for the inconvenience.



“The decision to issue the advisory was made in consultation with our state and county regulators, and PWSA made every effort to limit the impact area using data from social media, 311, and our emergency phone line,” he said.

There is a water buffalo at Centre Avenue and South Euclid Street, and additional water buffalo locations will be announced Monday. The PWSA says they have contacted impacted schools and hospitals and will provide bottled water if needed.