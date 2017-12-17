Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — A Murrysville elementary school is canceling Monday’s classes due to a gas leak.
According to Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers, a gas leak was reported near Sloan Elementary School around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Dispatchers say the leak was coming from outside of a valve station in the 4000 block of Sardis Road.
Franklin Regional School District officials say the elementary school will be closed Monday to allow for gas line repairs.
The other schools in the district are not affected by the gas leak, and students should report for classes as scheduled.