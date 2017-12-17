Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A large portion of Centre Avenue was buried under several inches of water Sunday after a huge water main break.

The broken Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority line left hundreds of residents in apartment buildings between South Negley Avenue and North Euclid with no water.

Resident Tony Green made the discovery Sunday morning when he couldn’t flush his toilet. His left his apartment in Essex Towers, fearing the clean-up and repairs would take hours.

“Not much I can do. I belong to a health club, so got out there and got cleaned up,” Green said.

Businesses were also disrupted. The Whole Foods grocery store was closed temporarily due to a lack of water service.

RELATED: Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued Due To Water Main Break

Restoration crews were busy cleaning several inches of water that got into Greater Pittsburgh Orthopedic Associates.

Crews were digging up the broken 20-inch water main that’s said to be a distribution line to East End neighborhoods.

The PWSA says even if you don’t live in the immediate area, you may see brown water. If you do, you should let your faucet run until it clears up.

Meanwhile, repairs will have to be made along Centre Avenue, where sidewalks and pavement buckled as water continued to pour into the street.

A parking lot was left with 3 to 4 feet of water. One worker said crews will be working around the clock in hopes of fixing the break and repairing the pavement as soon as possible.

UPDATE: Crews have shut water for 20" main repair on Centre (Negley – Highland) until further notice. Street closed to traffic (and foot traffic) until further notice. Pressure is restored to all other areas of the East End.

Water buffaloes are marked on map as red dots. pic.twitter.com/OBOyOZtOdE — PGH Water & Sewer (@pgh2o) December 17, 2017

The PWSA tweeted that there were two water buffaloes available on Centre Avenue.

A boil water advisory was issued in the area as a precaution.