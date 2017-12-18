Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to miss the final two regular season games as he recovers from a calf injury.

Brown suffered the injury during Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. In the second quarter, Brown collided with a Patriots player in the end zone and needed help getting off the field.

He was later seen walking out of the medical tent and heading back to the locker room.

Later, Brown was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Brown suffered a partially torn calf muscle and would not play against Houston.

However, there is some potential good news. The injury is not expected to require surgery, which means Brown could be good to go in the playoffs.

Despite the loss to the Patriots, the No. 1 seed in the AFC is still very much within reach.

At 11-3, the Steelers currently hold the No. 2 seed in the AFC with games against Houston and Cleveland left in the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Patriots (11-3) have home games against the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets left on their schedule.