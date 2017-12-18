Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BALDWIN (KDKA) – Police are still searching for a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Baldwin this weekend.

Police say the victim had been shot multiple times and believe the incident started as an argument.

At just 21 years of age, James Hines, of Clairton, was gunned down outside of a home in the 900 block of Angelo Drive.

Allegheny County police say 33-year-old James King is the person who pulled the trigger Sunday morning.

King, of the North Side, is described as a black man, approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall and 160 pounds. He wears glasses. His vehicle, a tan 2008 Hyundai sedan, has been recovered. However, he remains on the run.

At this point, police haven’t said what prompted the shooting.

The victim was found in front of a home owned by Community Options, which is a company that helps people with disabilities.

Neighbors say the problem is not the people who live inside the house, but the people who are being employed to take care of them. Neighbors say they’ve been nothing but trouble and the violence needs to stop.

One woman says her husband heard the gunfire yesterday and immediately got their kids inside.

Anyone who sees King or has information on his whereabouts should call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

King is facing charges of homicide, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with evidence and weapons charges.