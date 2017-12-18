Filed Under:Beaver County, Big Beaver, Fatal Crash, Local TV

BIG BEAVER (KDKA) — A Beaver Falls man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Beaver County on Monday afternoon.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened in the 400 block of Wallace Run Road in Big Beaver just before 4 p.m.

State police say 51-year-old Glenn Godwin was driving westbound when he lost control on a curve, crossed over the double yellow line and then hit a tree head-on.

The Beaver County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

There’s no word yet on what caused the driver to lose control.

