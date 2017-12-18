Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is installing new equipment at 78 parks and playgrounds for children with disabilities.
The city’s installing 91 ADA-accessible swings and six wheelchair-accessible swings.
“We have to make sure that we have two things when we think about our kids in this city,” said Mayor Bill Peduto. “We have to make sure that we have a place for them, a playground or a park within a 10 minute walk of no matter what neighborhood they live in, and we have to make sure that that park is made for all.”
