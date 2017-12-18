Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two U.S. Navy recruiters almost missed Sunday’s Steelers game against the New England Patriots.
The men bought tickets for the game off Craigslist. When they arrived at Heinz Field and went to scan their tickets, they found out the tickets were counterfeit.
“I spent $300 right before Christmas. I got two kids, one on the way,” Eric Brennfleck said. “It was the worst situation I could’ve asked for right before Christmas.”
Fortunately, the Steelers did right by the two men and hooked them up with two legitimate tickets so they could get in to see the game.