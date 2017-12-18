PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Apparently New England Patriots fans haven’t heard about the curse of the Terrible Towel?
A sports columnist for the Boston Globe tweeted out a photo of people boarding a flight from Pittsburgh to Boston Monday afternoon, using the Terrible Towel as a welcome mat.
Dan Shaughnessy tweeted, “so this is happening as folks board our flight from Pittsburgh to Boston.”
Patriots fans might want to read up about the curse of the Terrible Towel, and what has happened when players for teams disrespect it in the past.
Oh my!!!