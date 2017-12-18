Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans streamed out of Heinz Field in total disbelief Sunday evening.

They were numb after what had just happened. An overturned Steelers touchdown followed seconds later by a last minute interception. Game ended. Patriots win. The final score was New England 27, Pittsburgh 24.

“The Steelers played their best, but hey, it’s obvious, you know…” Don Martin, of Carmichaels, Pa., said. “I think it was a bad call.”

“This was a great game. They’ve all been thrillers, right to the very end and beyond,” Steelers fan Howard Russell, of Canonsburg, said. “You could get up, but you better not leave [your seat].”

Avik Vimal, a Steelers fan from Connecticut drove to Pittsburgh with his father.

“I’m getting texts from all my friends in Massachusetts that are like, ‘I don’t even know how you overturn that,’ and they’re Patriots fans,” he said.

Depending on who you talked to, you heard words like “heart-breaking,” “stunned,” and “mind-boggling” to describe the Steelers late game loss.

“Bad officiating” was one description you heard over and over again. One man reacted to the Steelers loss saying, “You can’t let the refs decide the game.”

Ceclia Dixon traveled from Fort Mills, S.C., for the game.

“I am mad the Steelers lost. I’m very upset because I needed this win,” she said. “I’m all the way from Fort Mills, South Carolina. A long ride, but it was worth it. I love it. It’s my first time here [in Pittsburgh].”