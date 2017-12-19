Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Since Sunday morning when she found out that her son, 21-year-old James “Jamie” Hines had been fatally shot, Linda Kulikowski says her life has been a terrifying nightmare. One in which she can’t wake up from.

“I want to go back to when the doctor told me that my son died,” Linda Kulikowski, of Clairton, said. “I want him to tell me that my son’s okay, and that I can see him in 20 minutes.”

With her sister by her side, Kulikowski said her son started playing football at the age of 4. He had a great relationship with his two younger brothers, and she wanted people to know about his compassion.

She said Jamie was always helping others, describing him as completely selfless.

“At Christmas, since he was 7- or 8-years-old, he didn’t wake up and open his gifts,” she said. “He would wake up at Christmas, and he and his dad would go to Pitt and help feed the homeless. Then, he would come home and open his gifts.”

Alyson Dodaro, the victim’s aunt, said, “The second I would see him, I would start to smile. I can’t believe I’m never going to see him smile again.”

Police said Jamie was killed by a co-worker on Sunday morning, outside the residential care group home where they both worked in Baldwin Borough.

The alleged gunman, 33-year-old James King, of Pittsburgh’s North Side, is still at large.

Jamie himself identified King as the shooter before he died.

His mother had emotional message for her son’s killer.

“If he sees this, he needs to do the right thing and turn himself in,” she said. “He took something really precious from me, please turn yourself in.”

If you would like to help the family, a GoFundMe page has been set up at this link.