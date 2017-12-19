Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)- So Ramon Foster, what did you think of that Jesse James play?

“It was a touchdown, no controversy behind it whatsoever. He caught it. I thought the ground couldn’t cause a fumble, he established a football move by pushing the ball over the goal line, which if you look back at our Christmas game last year, [Antonio Brown] put the ball over the goal line and it was a touchdown. I don’t understand [Jesse James’] call,” Foster said.

Foster joined “The Fan Morning Show” in his weekly spot on Tuesday and said that the controversial 27-24 loss to the Patriots brought about confidence and enlightenment about his team.

“I think we learned a lot from it,” said Foster. “Next time around we see them, we know how to handle [Rob Gronkowski], we also know how to handle ourselves on offense. We played almost an entire game without A.B. I don’t want to make excuses, they won the game. They executed at the end, they made an interception play and they won the game. That’s what I won’t do is make an excuse out of it. What I will say is we learned a lot from it. We can dominate that game, we’re not a team that’s a second-tier team, we’re a team that can go all the way and we proved it this past weekend with everything that happened.”

Foster also said that despite the loss, you can start to feel things turning in the Steelers’ direction in this storied matchup that has not gone so well for Pittsburgh since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have been at the helm.

“I think they know they have to go back to the drawing board to defend certain things that we did to them,” said Foster. “I would think that second time around, they have to be perfect and we can be a team that’s missing a superstar and still able to win. Maybe the tide is getting ready to change. We continue to play the way we have and barring injuries, barring nonsense happening, I feel like it’s there for the taking.”

“The Fan Morning Show” co-host Jim Colony asked Foster (whom he has a great relationship with) if there would be a letdown after losing such a spirited game like that when the Steelers play Houston on Christmas.

“Come on, man. Seriously? To have a letdown after a game like that is idiotic,” said Foster. “We’re a team that realizes what to do moving forward. If we do our thing, we’ll still have a first round bye. That’s all that anybody cares about and it’s a Christmas Day game. It’s a job I’ve got to do, I hate being away from my family, my wife and my kids but hey, it’s what dad has to do so I’m OK with that. No letdown games.”

Foster also said that Marcus Gilbert will come right off his suspension and be plugged back into the lineup without any questions of his spot being taken by Chris Hubbard, who Foster credits with doing a great job in Gilbert’s place.

You can hear the entire interview with Ramon Foster on “The Fan Morning Show” above. You can hear him in his weekly spot on the show every Tuesday at 8 a.m. on 93.7 The Fan.

​