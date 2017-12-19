Filed Under:GOP, Republicans, Tax Plan, White House

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans in Congress are set to catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through Congress, hoping to get something to the White House before Christmas.

The Republicans’ final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House. The Senate is expected to follow with its vote later in the day or on Wednesday.

Both tallies likely will cling along party lines. The GOP secured needed endorsements from wavering GOP senators Marco Rubio of Florida and Bob Corker of Tennessee on Friday, and moderates Susan Collins of Maine and Mike Lee of Utah came into the fold on Monday.

Now the biggest reshaping of the U.S. tax code in three decades is on a clear path to passage.

