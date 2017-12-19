HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating after a student was shot while heading to school Tuesday morning.
According to police, the incident happened in the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 8 a.m.
The 17-year-old male victim was shot as he was getting into a jitney. He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital after the jitney driver flagged down a police officer.
The victim was last listed in critical condition.
ShotSpotter indicated eight rounds had been fired in that area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (412)-323-7800.
