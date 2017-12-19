Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Ross Township is said to be cooperating with police.

According to police, Michael Menner, 50, of Glenshaw, was hit by a car in the 2300 block of Babcock Boulevard Sunday night. Menner was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver did not stop after hitting Menner. Less than 24 hours after the incident, police developed information determining the driver’s identity. Sources say the person behind the wheel of the car was a woman.

Police said Menner was coming from the Philly Pretzel Factory and was heading towards Shenanigan’s Bar and Grill, which is across the street. Employees at the Philly Pretzel Factory said Menner is the father of an employee at the restaurant.

On Monday, police said they had a “strong suspect” in the case.

Casey White, who until mid-morning represented the suspect released this statement:

“My client is fully cooperating with the Ross Twp. Police Department. She is hopeful that her willingness to come forward will help ease at least some of the immense pain and sadness that the Menner family will endure as a result of this tragic accident.”

When KDKA-TV spoke with him, White said it was unclear if his client would turn herself in Tuesday, but did say it would be before the end of the week.

Phil DiLucente is the new attorney representing the woman. He is slated to hold a news conference sometime later Tuesday.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details