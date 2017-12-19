By: Casey Shea
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have a new goaltender after completing a trade with the Arizona Coyotes.

According to the team’s official website, the Penguins have acquired Michael Leighton and a 2019 fourth-round draft pick in the deal.

In exchange, the Penguins are sending Josh Archibald, goalie Sean Maguire and a 2019 sixth-round pick to Arizona.

Leighton, 36, has spent time with the AHL affiliates of the Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning this season.

In 14 AHL games, Leighton is 4-4-4 with one shutout. He has only appeared in seven NHL games over the past seven years.

Leighton is expected to report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

