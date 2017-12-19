Filed Under:Allegheny County, ATMs, Bob Allen, Local TV, Munhall, Skimming

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MUNHALL (KDKA) — Police in Munhall say they are looking for a thief who is using a skimming machine to steal from people’s bank accounts.

Investigators say someone attached a skimming device to an ATM outside the Tri Boro Federal Credit Union.

They say the thief used information from 20 accounts to steal $10,000.

Police think this is tied to a larger group that’s been hitting banks and ATMs around the area.

“There was two other credit unions recently compromised and a lot of other banks recently compromised, so we think it’s a ring hitting all financial institutions in the area,” said Dennis Ferchak, the president and CEO of theTri Boro Federal Credit Union.

The bank says money stolen from accounts will be refunded.

Police are advising customers to look for anything suspicious before they swipe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch