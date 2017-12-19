Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MUNHALL (KDKA) — Police in Munhall say they are looking for a thief who is using a skimming machine to steal from people’s bank accounts.
Investigators say someone attached a skimming device to an ATM outside the Tri Boro Federal Credit Union.
They say the thief used information from 20 accounts to steal $10,000.
Police think this is tied to a larger group that’s been hitting banks and ATMs around the area.
“There was two other credit unions recently compromised and a lot of other banks recently compromised, so we think it’s a ring hitting all financial institutions in the area,” said Dennis Ferchak, the president and CEO of theTri Boro Federal Credit Union.
The bank says money stolen from accounts will be refunded.
Police are advising customers to look for anything suspicious before they swipe.