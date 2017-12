Foster: Despite Loss To Patriots, 'We're A Team That Can Go All The Way' Steelers guard Ramon Foster joined the Fan Morning Show on Tuesday and said that the loss gave the team confidence moving forward.

Ben Roethlisberger: 'I Think Jesse Caught That Ball'It was the game of the year with quite possibly the most controversial call of the year as the Steelers fell to the Patriots 27-24 and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joined us for The #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show to break it all down.