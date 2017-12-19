Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sheetz wants to help you celebrate the holidays with free coffee!

The convenience store chain announced that customers will get free coffee on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s day.

Hours for the free coffee are midnight to noon on Christmas Day and 4 p.m. Dec. 31 until 4 p.m. on Jan 1, according to a press release.

Guests can get the free coffee at any one of Sheetz’s 564 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

“Sheetz has been giving away free coffee on Christmas Day and New Year’s for more than 20 years. It is the perfect opportunity for us to show our appreciation to our loyal customers, and to celebrate the holidays with them,” Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand Strategies said.

Customers will also have the opportunity to make the holiday brighter for local children by donating to the Sheetz For The Kidz program at checkout.

Sheetz For The Kidz is an employee-run charity providing toys, clothes and other basic needs to underprivileged children across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. One hundred percent of customer donations go directly to supporting the children in our communities Sheetz said in a press release.