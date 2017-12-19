By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Amy Wadas, Local TV, Shooting, South Side

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s South Side this evening.

According to emergency dispatchers, police and other first responders were called out just after 5:45 p.m. to Second Avenue near the Hot Metal Bridge.

The victim is in grave condition.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports from the scene that police are examining a car with a bullet hole to the passenger-side windshield near the SouthSide Works.

There’s no word yet on what prompted the shooting.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch