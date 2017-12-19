Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s South Side this evening.
According to emergency dispatchers, police and other first responders were called out just after 5:45 p.m. to Second Avenue near the Hot Metal Bridge.
The victim is in grave condition.
KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports from the scene that police are examining a car with a bullet hole to the passenger-side windshield near the SouthSide Works.
There’s no word yet on what prompted the shooting.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.