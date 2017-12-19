Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (KDKA/AP) – Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell and Ben Roethlisberger are among a Pro Bowl-high eight Pittsburgh Steelers selected for the all-star game.

The other Steelers include Alejandro Villanueva, Maurkice Pouncey, Chris Boswell, David DeCastro, and the injured Ryan Shazier.

Eight #Steelers have been selected to the 2018 #ProBowl: 🔘 Ben Roethlisberger

🔘 Alejandro Villanueva

🔘 Le'Veon Bell

🔘 Ryan Shazier

🔘 Maurkice Pouncey

🔘 Chris Boswell

🔘 Antonio Brown

🔘 David DeCastro MORE: https://t.co/AVgmiY3t2g pic.twitter.com/dbKCrDUZpR — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 20, 2017

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints each placed six players in the game, to be played Jan. 28 in Orlando, Florida.

Four rookies were chosen in voting by NFL players, coaches and fans: running backs Alvin Kamara of the Saints and Kareem Hunt of the Chiefs, cornerback Marshon Lattimore of the Saints, and safety Budda Baker of the Cardinals.

Twenty-four of the 86 Pro Bowl selections announced Tuesday are newcomers.

