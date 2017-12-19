Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Actor Mark Wahlberg says he’s a “big fan of Pittsburgh,” and he’s proving it by opening the family’s first Wahlburgers location in Ross Township.

Wahlburgers officially opened at The Block Northway Tuesday.

“My brothers and I look forward to our first restaurant in Pittsburgh,” said Mark Wahlberg in a press release. “I have enormous respect for the city and its heritage. We wish you happy holidays and welcome you to Wahlburgers.”

Back in March, the chain announced that two Wahlburgers restaurants would open in the Pittsburgh area.

The menu is bound to play well in the ‘Burgh: A variety of tasty burgers as well as sandwiches, salads, vegetarian options and homestyle side dishes such as Tater Tots, Mac n’ Cheese with Smoked Bacon, and Alma’s Classic Macaroni Salad. All of the burgers are made fresh and topped with house-made condiments.

“Kind of like a Five Guys, but way better, I guess is the best way I would describe it,” said Michael Babboni, who recently ate at the Detroit location.

Another plus? Wahlburgers’ full-service bar with widescreen TVs offers a wide selection of wine and beer, specialty cocktails, and an assortment of alcoholic frappes.

“We offer both full-serve and quick serve options, we have a full bar, it’s a more upscale look than people are used to in the burger category,” said CEO Rick Vanzura.