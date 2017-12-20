Filed Under:Bennett Street, Homewood South

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fire official said 2 adults and one child were found dead in the aftermath of a fire early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood.

Crews were called to the scene near the corner of Brushton Avenue and Bennett Street around 2:20 a.m. It was first reported by a police officer who was on routine patrol.

The house was fully involved in flames and smoke by the time the first firefighters arrived on the scene.

A male jumped from a roof to escape the fire.

The victims were found in bedrooms on the second and third floors.

The names of the victims have not been released. A fire official estimated the child was approximately 4 years old.

One person was taken to a hospital. That person’s condition was not known.

After the fire was under control, police at the scene took a man into custody.

Officials have not commented on a possible cause for the fire.

