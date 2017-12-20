PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fire official said 2 adults and one child were found dead in the aftermath of a fire early Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood.

Crews were called to the scene near the corner of Brushton Avenue and Bennett Street around 2:20 a.m. It was first reported by a police officer who was on routine patrol.

The house was fully involved in flames and smoke by the time the first firefighters arrived on the scene.

A male jumped from a roof to escape the fire.

The victims were found in bedrooms on the second and third floors.

The names of the victims have not been released. A fire official estimated the child was approximately 4 years old.

One person was taken to a hospital. That person’s condition was not known.

After the fire was under control, police at the scene took a man into custody.

BREAKING: Pittsburgh Police took a man into custody just moments ago right in front of the home that caught fire. Police have not yet said what led them to want to take him in for questioning. @CBSPittsburgh — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) December 20, 2017

Officials have not commented on a possible cause for the fire.