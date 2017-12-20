Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Four people already in jail for robbing businesses in Allegheny County are now facing additional charges for incidents in Westmoreland County.
Police say Damon Gergely, Sarah Angert, Lindsey Vasko and Bennie Carter are accused of holding up at least three convenience stores in Westmoreland County.
The first happened on Oct. 6 at the BP on Arona Road in North Huntingdon; then, the next day, the same business was held up again. The third incident happened on Nov. 4 at the Sunoco on Route 66 in Delmont.
“I hope they catch the person, because the lady they robbed last night was my grandmother,” said Sunoco employee Kathleen Greenwald back on Nov. 5.
The suspects are also accused of robbing stores in West Mifflin and Dravosburg.
All four suspects are in custody, and each are facing multiple robbery, attempted and conspiracy counts.