ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Antonio Brown is helping make the holidays brighter for some local kids.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver dropped by Champs Sports in Ross Park Mall on Tuesday night where he met with kids and took them on a private shopping spree.

Appropriately, 84 teens from Holy Family Academy in Pittsburgh were given $200 gift cards to the store.

Brown suffered a leg injury in Sunday’s game, so he was using a special scooter to get around.

“I think especially given that he was injured in the game the other night, I think it’s a great message to the students to have perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity. That when you commit to something, you stick to it,” said Dr. Lisa Abel-Palmieri, of Holy Family Academy.

“It’s all about how you handle adversity. Play the game long enough and you’re going to experience some adversity, but you’ve got to keep the right mentality in regards to that adversity. Always work to get better and hold true to your word,” said Brown. “I made a commitment to these kids and I’m here today regardless of how I feel.”

The money was donated by the Steelers, United Way and Champs Sports.