By Janelle Sheetz
It’s hard to believe, but 2017 is nearly over already, with 2018 just weeks away. And what’s New Year’s without a party? If you’re planning to stay in this New Year’s but want to skip the cooking, turn to Pittsburgh’s restaurants to take care of it for you. With plenty of catering options, you’ll be able to serve your guests a delicious meal — plus there’s something for everyone, helping you juggle different dietary preferences and choose dishes perfect for you and your friends. Here are five of the best Pittsburgh restaurants to cater your New Year’s Eve party.
Vallozzi’s
220 5th Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 394-3400
www.vallozzis.com
Once a staple in nearby Greensburg, family-owned Vallozzi’s has expanded into downtown Pittsburgh, and you and your guests can enjoy their delicious food for New Year’s, whether you want a full meal or some hors d’oeuvres. Both locations offer catering services, making it easier for you to serve.
NOLA on the Square
24 Market Square
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
(412) 471-9100
www.nolaonthesquare.com
Serve a taste of Cajun cuisine with catering from NOLA on the Square, with offerings like fried green tomatoes, catfish fingers, fried alligator, jambalaya, and more. Multiple packages are available, so you’re sure to find one that best suits your needs. Some appetizers can also be ordered by the dozen if you’d rather not serve a full meal.
Willow
634 Camp Horne Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 847-1007
www.willowpgh.com
Take Willow home with their new Pickup Catering options, with both hot and cold appetizers, salads, and more. For your main course, try the almond cranberry chicken or flounder piccata, and you can never go wrong with their cakes for dessert. Or let your guests choose with their buffet options, whether you want to serve dinner with chicken and Scottish salmon or keep it simpler with their cocktail-party option, featuring buffalo chicken meatballs, shrimp cocktail, and more.
Black Market Deli
740 E. Warrington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 863-9678
bit.ly/2yQW2iF
Newly opened in the Allentown neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Black Market isn’t just a deli — they offer both drop-off and full-service catering, with options like teriyaki chicken skewers and taco bars as appetizers or a variety of salads and dips. For your entree, serve your guests everything from chicken marsala to BBQ brisket to seafood lasagna. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available, and they’re sure to please guests with dishes like coconut and lime curry tofu and a ratatouille tart. For a simpler, more casual meal, they also offer sandwiches and soups. Of course, dessert is also a must. Cheesecake or pie would be a perfect way to end a New Year’s Eve meal just before you settle in to watch the countdown to midnight.
Bella Sera
414 Morganza Road
Canonsburg, PA 15317
(724) 745-5575
www.bellaserapgh.com
Bella Sera in nearby Canonsburg pairs high-quality ingredients with innovation to create a menu you and your guests are sure to love from the hors d’oeuvres to the entree, with everything from chicken piccata to jumbo crabcakes to penne pasta with vodka sauce. If you’re not looking for a full meal, try their artisanal sandwiches and wraps, or go for their BBQ package. No matter what you choose, don’t forget dessert! And be sure to get your order in by Dec. 22.