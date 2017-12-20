By Janelle Sheetz It’s hard to believe, but 2017 is nearly over already, with 2018 just weeks away. And what’s New Year’s without a party? If you’re planning to stay in this New Year’s but want to skip the cooking, turn to Pittsburgh’s restaurants to take care of it for you. With plenty of catering options, you’ll be able to serve your guests a delicious meal — plus there’s something for everyone, helping you juggle different dietary preferences and choose dishes perfect for you and your friends. Here are five of the best Pittsburgh restaurants to cater your New Year’s Eve party.

Vallozzi’s

220 5th Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 394-3400

www.vallozzis.com Once a staple in nearby Greensburg, family-owned Vallozzi’s has expanded into downtown Pittsburgh, and you and your guests can enjoy their delicious food for New Year’s, whether you want a full meal or some hors d’oeuvres. Both locations offer catering services, making it easier for you to serve.

NOLA on the Square

24 Market Square

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 471-9100

www.nolaonthesquare.com Serve a taste of Cajun cuisine with catering from NOLA on the Square, with offerings like fried green tomatoes, catfish fingers, fried alligator, jambalaya, and more. Multiple packages are available, so you’re sure to find one that best suits your needs. Some appetizers can also be ordered by the dozen if you’d rather not serve a full meal.

Willow

634 Camp Horne Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15237

(412) 847-1007

www.willowpgh.com Take Willow home with their new Pickup Catering options, with both hot and cold appetizers, salads, and more. For your main course, try the almond cranberry chicken or flounder piccata, and you can never go wrong with their cakes for dessert. Or let your guests choose with their buffet options, whether you want to serve dinner with chicken and Scottish salmon or keep it simpler with their cocktail-party option, featuring buffalo chicken meatballs, shrimp cocktail, and more.

Black Market Deli

740 E. Warrington Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15210

(412) 863-9678

bit.ly/2yQW2iF Newly opened in the Allentown neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Black Market isn’t just a deli — they offer both drop-off and full-service catering, with options like teriyaki chicken skewers and taco bars as appetizers or a variety of salads and dips. For your entree, serve your guests everything from chicken marsala to BBQ brisket to seafood lasagna. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available, and they’re sure to please guests with dishes like coconut and lime curry tofu and a ratatouille tart. For a simpler, more casual meal, they also offer sandwiches and soups. Of course, dessert is also a must. Cheesecake or pie would be a perfect way to end a New Year’s Eve meal just before you settle in to watch the countdown to midnight.