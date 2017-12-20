If you’re looking for some holiday-inspired cocktails for an upcoming party, check out these recipes from Fine Wine and Good Spirits!
Santa-Clausmopolitan
- ½ oz Russian Standard Vodka
- ½ c cranberry juice
- ½ c white cranberry-peach juice
- 1 oz triple sec
- Coconut for martini glass rim
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously, and pour into a martini glass rimmed with coconut.
Bailey’s Peppermint Cream
- 1 ½ oz Bailey’s
- 4 oz hot chocolate
- Fresh whipped cream
- Candy canes, crushed or mini marshmallows (optional)
- Mint leaf
Make the hot chocolate according to directions on packet. Combine the first two ingredients into a coffee mug. Top with a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkle crushed candy canes or mini marshmallows on top. Garnish with a mint leaf. Enjoy!
Dam Good Cranberry
- 1 oz New Amsterdam Vodka
- ¾ c cranberry juice
- Cranberries
- Ginger ale
Combine first two ingredients; pour in a rocks glass over ice.
Top with cranberries and a splash of ginger ale.
Mistletoe Punch
- 1 ½ bottles Piper Heidsieck Brut, chilled
- 1 (2 L) bottle ginger ale
- 2 packages frozen strawberries
- Fresh rosemary sprigs
Combine all ingredients in a bowl; stir and serve. Garnish with rosemary.