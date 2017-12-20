Filed Under:Bailey’s Peppermint Cream, Dam Good Cranberry, Mistletoe Punch, Santa-Clausmopolitan

If you’re looking for some holiday-inspired cocktails for an upcoming party, check out these recipes from Fine Wine and Good Spirits!

Santa-Clausmopolitan

  • ½ oz Russian Standard Vodka
  • ½ c cranberry juice
  • ½ c white cranberry-peach juice
  • 1 oz triple sec
  • Coconut for martini glass rim

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously, and pour into a martini glass rimmed with coconut.

Bailey’s Peppermint Cream

  • 1 ½ oz Bailey’s
  • 4 oz hot chocolate
  • Fresh whipped cream
  • Candy canes, crushed or mini marshmallows (optional)
  • Mint leaf

Make the hot chocolate according to directions on packet. Combine the first two ingredients into a coffee mug. Top with a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkle crushed candy canes or mini marshmallows on top. Garnish with a mint leaf. Enjoy!

Dam Good Cranberry

  • 1 oz New Amsterdam Vodka
  • ¾ c cranberry juice
  • Cranberries
  • Ginger ale

Combine first two ingredients; pour in a rocks glass over ice.

Top with cranberries and a splash of ginger ale.

Mistletoe Punch

  • 1 ½ bottles Piper Heidsieck Brut, chilled
  • 1 (2 L) bottle ginger ale
  • 2 packages frozen strawberries
  • Fresh rosemary sprigs

Combine all ingredients in a bowl; stir and serve. Garnish with rosemary.

