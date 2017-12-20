Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans in Congress have delivered an epic overhaul of U.S. tax laws to President Donald Trump, bringing generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans, and billions to be added to the national debt.

The $1.5 trillion package, billed as a huge boon for the middle class and a spark to economic growth, provides smaller tax cuts for middle- and low-income families.

The GOP-dominated House voted – a second time – along party lines on Wednesday to approve the complex legislation, following a narrow vote after midnight in the Senate.

The measure slashes the corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. The tax cuts for business are permanent, but reductions for individuals and families expire after a decade. The standard deduction used by around two-thirds of Americans will nearly double to $24,000 for married couples.

Meanwhile, President Trump is praising the final passage of the tax overhaul, saying “we are now pouring rocket fuel into the engine of our economy.”

In a statement released Wednesday, Trump said that he promised the public “a big, beautiful tax cut for Christmas” and “that is exactly what they are getting.”

Trump thanked Congress for passing the legislation. He called it a “historic victory for American families, workers and businesses” and said “America is back to winning again.”

