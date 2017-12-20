Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang and his wife, Catherine, are expanding their family.
The couple announced on Wednesday night that they are expecting a baby girl next year.
Letang posted a photo of his family on Instagram with the caption: “After a hard and long road we finally have a chance to make our family bigger. I feel really fortunate to have a wife with that much courage and determination. We can’t wait to meet our little girl!! #patienceisavirtue””
Catherine, who stars on the Canadian reality show “Hockey Wives,” posted this photo to her Instagram account:
The Penguins are also offering their congratulations.
Congratulations @Letang_58 and family! 👍 pic.twitter.com/XeqgBK3nOO
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 21, 2017
The couple married in July of 2015, and are parents to a young son named Alex.