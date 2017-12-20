Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LEECHBURG (KDKA) — Leechburg Borough Council has reached an agreement with their police chief that is expected to get him back on the job soon.

Police Chief Mike Diebold lost part of his arm in a fireworks accident back in June. He was released from the hospital in July.

Now, Diebold has signed an agreement with the borough to go on paid leave.

He’ll return to work after he passes an exam, proving he’s capable of performing his job as chief.

Diebold says he has paperwork from UPMC doctors saying he is “medically cleared to return to full duty work.” He also has documentation proving firearms certification.

In a statement provided Thursday, Diebold says, “The attorneys have to pick a doctor, then negotiate the tests. Making me do tests other than what I have already done creates a discriminatory situation since I’ll be held to a much higher standard than the other officers.”

The mayor of Leechburg has stated the council is looking forward to welcoming the chief back to work, but does not wish to discuss the details.