PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary says the second egg belonging to their African Penguin pair has hatched.

The first egg hatched last Saturday, and the Aviary has a web cam set up so the public can watch the penguin family.

The nesting pair Sidney and Bette produced two eggs in early November. The staff at the Aviary isn’t sure when they were laid, but the first egg was found Nov. 4.

The Aviary hasn’t had any African Penguin chicks in about three years.

The recently installed HD web camera is offering a view inside the penguins’ nesting cave as Sidney and Bette keep their newborn chicks warm.

The chicks will remain in the nest for three weeks, then be moved inside so experts can care for them. Once the chicks are old enough, they will join the Aviary’s 20 other African Penguins in Penguin Point.

You can keep an eye on the penguins at www.PenguinNestCam.org.