PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The holidays got a little brighter for the kids at Children’s Hospital on Wednesday when their hockey heroes dropped by to spread some Christmas cheer.

The Pens delivered presents and spent some time in the playroom.

They were all there, even the stars — Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, Phil Kessel.

“The whole obsession began when Cooper got his very first Lego set, and it was… he picked it out and it was Phil Kessel, so ever since then, for about three years, he’s been obsessed with Lego Phil and the real Phil Kessel,” said Chelsey Stokes, Cooper’s mom. “So he is very excited and he absolutely loves watching him play.”

The players signed autographs, handed out gifts and even played some games with the kids. It was a lot of fun for everyone.

“They signed calendars and they gave me a tablet,” said one little boy named Travis. “I was wonder what’s inside of it? Instead of a toy, I got a tablet.”

“Nice to see them coming in to support us families and the sick babies. It’s a really is a nice old thing to do,” said parent Mirlande Brutus, of Penn Hills.

The visit is part of an annual Penguins’ tradition.

“It was amazing,” said patient Marcus Simmons. “I got to see some of my favorite players and get their autographs on my blood pressure cloth, so it was a dream come true.”

“It’s great. You see those kids smile… and we enjoy it too,” said Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist.

It helps distract patients and families during some hard times.

“You get a good perspective for what life is all about, and we have a good life, and we help these kids to have a better life and that’s huge,” Hornqvist said.