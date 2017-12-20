Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some more Feast of the Seven Fishes recipes!

Gravlax

1 – 3 pound of salmon – boned with skin left on

6 tablespoons granulated sugar

3 – 4 tablespoons sea salt

2 teaspoons dried chervill

2 teaspoons fresh ground black pepper

1 bunch fresh dill – cleaned

Directions:

Place the salmon side – skin side up – on a clean work surface. Combine the sugar, sea salt, chervill and black pepper in a small bowl. Place ½ of the fresh dill over the skin of the salmon and sprinkle ½ of the seasoning mixture over the entire surface. Cover with a large piece of plastic wrap and flip the salmon over to the other side.

Repeat the dill and seasoning mix process and cover with another piece of plastic wrap and very tightly secure the salmon with the plastic. Make sure that it is wrapped well! Using a large piece of aluminum foil – tightly wrap the salmon package and place on a cookie sheet that has sides. Place another cookie sheet on top of the salmon and place in the refrigerator.

Weigh down the top cookie sheet with 8 – 10 pounds of weights. Chill in the refrigerator for 24 hours and then turn the salmon on its other side. Cover again with the cookie sheet and weights. Do this for 2 more days – turning the salmon a total of three times. On the fourth day, after the salmon has “cured” or “pickled” – remove all of the wrappings and dill and discard. Platter the salmon and slice very thinly down to the skin on the diagonal. Serve with chopped red onion, capers, lemon wedges, sour cream, fresh chopped dill and brown bread.

Serves approximately 10 people as an appetizer.

Christmas Eve Pasta

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 ounces spaghetti

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 tablespoon capers

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

One 10-ounce jar tomato bruschetta topping

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

One 6- to 7-ounce jar Italian tuna in olive oil, drained and flaked

3 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the spaghetti according to the package directions. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water, then drain the spaghetti in a colander.

While the pasta cooks, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the capers and garlic and cook, stirring, until the garlic is golden, about 1 minute. Add the bruschetta topping, red pepper flakes and a pinch of black pepper and cook, stirring, until hot, about 4 minutes.

Add the drained spaghetti to the skillet along with the tuna, parsley and about ½ cup of the reserved cooking water. Add more cooking water to loosen if desired and serve.

Serves: 4

Broccoli with Anchovies

1 bunch broccoli

1 clove chopped garlic

5 minced anchovy fillets

Pinch of red pepper flakes (to taste)

3 – 4 tablespoons Greek olive oil

Juice of 1/2 lemon (or more to taste)

Sea salt to taste

Additional Greek olive oil

Directions:

Chop 1 bunch broccoli into florets; peel and slice the stems. Cook in 1 to 2 inches salted boiling water until tender, 5 minutes. Drain.

Saute garlic, minced anchovy fillets and a pinch of red pepper flakes in a skillet with olive oil over medium heat, 30 seconds.

Add the broccoli, lemon juice to taste and season with salt to taste (remember that the anchovies are salty, so be careful with the amount of salt). Drizzle with olive oil and serve immediately.

Serves: 4