MONONGAHELA (KDKA) — Teachers in the Ringgold School District have reached a tentative contract agreement with the district.

The union called the deal fair for both parties.

Ringgold Education Association President Maria Degnan released this state Wednesday night:

“We have a tentative agreement. After a lot of work and compromise, we were able to reach a deal that we believe is fair for all parties. We were faced with issues created by contracts that were settled a long time ago, and we did our best to address them. When bargaining, if either party feels they won or lost…they did it wrong. The goal should always be to leave things better than we found them. That’s exactly what we did. We were able to give the district some things they needed, and in return, we were able to get some things we needed.”

Teachers went on strike back on Oct. 18, but were ordered back to the classroom last month so students would get in a full school year.

They will vote on the deal on Jan. 11.

The last contract expired in July and the sides have been negotiating for about a year.