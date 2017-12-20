Filed Under:Local TV, Ringgold School District, Teachers' Strike

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONONGAHELA (KDKA) — Teachers in the Ringgold School District have reached a tentative contract agreement with the district.

The union called the deal fair for both parties.

Ringgold Education Association President Maria Degnan released this state Wednesday night:

“We have a tentative agreement. After a lot of work and compromise, we were able to reach a deal that we believe is fair for all parties. We were faced with issues created by contracts that were settled a long time ago, and we did our best to address them. When bargaining, if either party feels they won or lost…they did it wrong. The goal should always be to leave things better than we found them. That’s exactly what we did. We were able to give the district some things they needed, and in return, we were able to get some things we needed.”

Teachers went on strike back on Oct. 18, but were ordered back to the classroom last month so students would get in a full school year.

They will vote on the deal on Jan. 11.

The last contract expired in July and the sides have been negotiating for about a year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch