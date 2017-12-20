Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Robert Morris introduced the third head football coach in program history Wednesday, as Albany associate head coach and defensive coordinator, Bernard Clark, takes the reins of the Colonials.

Clark, who played briefly in the NFL after winning a pair of National Championships at Miami, replaces John Banaszak following a 2-9 season.

“What I’m here to do is build a foundation based on trust, honesty, discipline, integrity and character, so that our men can become can become better men, better husbands and better fathers,” Clark said.

Clark does have local ties.

At Albany, he served under Pittsburgh native Greg Gattuso, who once revitalized the Duquesne program. Clark also coached linebackers at the University of Pittsburgh on Dave Wannstedt’s staff in 2010.

“The thing I learned more than anything else when I was at Pittsburgh before, it’s a sports town,” Clark added. “People here love their sports more than anything else.”

Clark will look to turn around a program that went just 9-35 under Banaszak, but has won six NEC Championships in its relatively short history.

“They were a great team,” Clark said of the success under 20-year head coach Joe Walton. “For some reason over the last six or seven seasons they’ve fallen off and it’s no fault of the last coach.”

“What I saw was an opportunity for me, again, to help these young men grow, to build a culture here that they had before,” he said.